Zim players based abroad Saturday wrap

Prince Dube returned to the score-sheet for Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

Dube scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against TP Mazembe in DRC.

The striker netted in the final moments of the game after TP Mazembe took the lead in the first half.

In Scotland, Tawanda Maswanhise had an assist in Motherwell’s third goal in their 4-3 win against Dundee.

Maswanhise played until the 70th minute before he was subbed off.

Tendayi Darikwa also had an assist in Lincoln’s 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town in the English League One.

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota returned to the Cardiff City starting XI, playing the entire 2-2 draw against Stoke City in the Championship.

Brendan Galloway played in his second successive match since returning from an injury, featuring in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 loss versus Sheffield United.

The defender played the entire ninety minutes of the match.

Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Luton Town’s 2-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers, while in the League Two, Admiral Muskwe was not part of the Harrogate Town matchday squad that played Tranmere Rovers.

Jordan Zemura had another starting appearance in the Udinese’s 3-1 loss against Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

Zemura, who played until the 83rd minute, won a penalty for his side which was initially saved before Florian Thauvin scored on rebound.

Marshall Munetsi also played on Saturday, featuring for Stade de Reims in their goalless draw against Monaco in French Ligue 1.

In South Africa, Elvis Chipezeze picked the Man of the Match award despite Magesi falling 1-0 versus SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership.

Edmore Chirambadare featured for Magesi, while Terrence Dzvukamanja came on as a second half substitute and assisted United’s winning goal.