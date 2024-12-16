CAF confirms date for 2025 Afcon draw

The Warriors will discover their 2025 Afcon opponents in January after CAF set the date for the tournament’s draw.

The Zimbabwe national team qualified for the Afcon after finishing second in Group J of the qualifying campaign.

Following a CAF Executive Meeting held on Monday, the final draw will happen on 27 January, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco.

Seeding of teams is expected to be announced after the release of the final 2024 FIFA Rankings on Thursday.

The 2025 Afcon opening match will be played Sunday, 21 December 2025 and the final has been scheduled for Sunday, 18 January 2026.