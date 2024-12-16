Everything you need to know about 2024 CAF Awards set for tonight

The 2024 CAF Awards ceremony is set to happen tonight.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Palais des Congrès and will kick off at 8 pm CAT.

The event will be live on CAF YouTube (CAFTV) as well as on SABC Sport and SuperSport TV.

The ceremony will be presented by Kate Scott and Jalal Bouzrara, with entertainment from Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Morocco’s Dystinct, among several top African artists

Five players are in the running for the Men’s Player of the Year prize, while the women’s top category has three finalists.

Here are the nominees:

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire / Angers SCO)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco / AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt / Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Lacho Flora Marta (Angola / TP Mazembe)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire / Salzburg)

Oumar Diakite (Cote d’Ivoire / Reims)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Habiba Sabry (Egypt /FC Masar)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

Chiamaka Okuchukwu (Nigeria / Rivers Angels)

COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

Ahmed Ramadan (FC Masar)

Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR)

Thinasonke Mbuli (University of the Western Cape)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria

South Africa

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Nigeria

Morocco

South Africa

CLUB OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

CLUB OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Edo Queens (Nigeria)

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire/Brighton & Hove Albion)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakim (Morocco/PSG)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Barbra Banda (Zambia/Orlando Pride)

Sanna Mssoudy (Morocco/AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria/Paris FC)