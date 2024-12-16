Pep Guardiola makes open admission about his Man City squad

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has admitted that there’s something wrong with his squad after losing 2-1 to rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City, who led through the Joško Gvardiol’s goal, conceded two late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo to suffer their eighth loss in eleven games.

The result left the champions in fifth place and nine points behind log leaders Liverpool.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: “I don’t have defence, I’m the boss, I’m the manager. I have to find a solution and I don’t find a solution.

“This is a big club, when you lose eight out of 11, something wrong is happening. What can I say? The schedule is tough, the injured players? No.

“I’m the boss, I’m the manager and I’m not good enough. It’s as simple as that.”