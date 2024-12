Full list of winners at 2024 CAF Awards

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman has been crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year.

The awards ceremony take place at the in Morocco on Monday evening.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2024 CAF Awards.

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN): Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN): Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN): Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN): Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN): Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN): Cote d’Ivoire

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Nigeria

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (MEN): Al Ahly (Egypt)

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

CAF REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN): Mutaz Ibrahim (Libya)

CAF REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco)

CAF ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN): Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

CAF ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN): Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)

CAF GOAL OF THE YEAR: Mabululu (Angola)