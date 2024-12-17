List of winners at 2024 The Best FIFA awards

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.

The 2024 awards awards ceremony was held on Tuesday evening.

In the female category, Aitana Bonmatí (Spain and Barcelona) won the The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award: Vinícius Júnior (Brazil and Real Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player Award: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain and Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea/USA)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina and Aston Villa)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Award: Alyssa Naeher (USA and Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Best XI:

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina and Aston Villa)

Dani Carvajal (Spain and Real Madrid)

Antonio Rüdiger (Germany and Real Madrid)

Rúben Dias (Portugal and Manchester City)

William Saliba (France and Arsenal)

Jude Bellingham (England and Real Madrid)

Rodri (Spain and Manchester City)

Toni Kroos (Germany and Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Spain and Barcelona)

Erling Haaland (Norway and Manchester City)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil and Real Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Best XI:

Alyssa Naeher (USA and Chicago Red Stars)

Lucy Bronze (England and Barcelona/Chelsea)

Naomi Girma (USA and San Diego Wave)

Irene Paredes (Spain and Barcelona)

Ona Batlle (Spain and Barcelona)

Gabi Portilho (Brazil and Corinthians)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain and Barcelona)

Lindsey Horan (USA and Olympique Lyonnais)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain and Barcelona)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway and Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona)

FIFA Marta Award: Marta’s goal vs. Jamaica

FIFA Puskás Award: Alejandro Garnacho’s goal vs. Everton

FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia (Brazil and Sport Club Internacional)

FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura (BRA)