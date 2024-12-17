Plymouth Argyle coach Wayne Rooney hails Brendan Galloway

Plymouth Argyle coach Wayne Rooney has hailed Brendan Galloway’s performance on Sunday against Sheffield United.

Galloway made his first start in the since August after recovering from injury, playing as left-back.

Rooney said, as cited by BBC Sport: “In recent away games when we’ve conceded we’ve caved in really,” added Rooney.

“A lot we’ve been working on with players in meetings, on the training pitch, was about showing resilience.

“I thought Brendan Galloway coming in made a difference.

“We were positive with the selection.”

Galloway has so far made seven appearances for Argyle in the Championship.