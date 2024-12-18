Silas Songani extends his stay in Iceland

Silas Songani has extended his stay at Icelandic top-flight club Vestri by another year.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has been with club since 2022.

His contract extension was confirmed by the club in a statement.

The statement reads: “Silas Songani and Benjamin Schubert have both extended their contract with Vestri by one year.

“Silas will be playing his fourth season with Vestri. He played with us in the Lengjudeild karla in 2022 and 2023 and in the Besta deild karla (top flight) this year.

“He is a fun winger who is always a threat with his speed and power.”