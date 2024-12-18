Zim prospect Trey Nyoni could achieve major career highlight tonight

Trey Nyoni could make his full debut for Liverpool against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal tonight.

According to The Times, Reds coach Arne Slot is expected to field a number youngster in his matchday team.

And among them is 17-year-old Zimbabwean prospect Nyoni.

16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha, Amara Nallo (18), Jayden Danns (18) and James Norris (21) are also in the team.

The publication adds that Nyoni is anticipated to join Alexis Mac Allister and Tyler Morton in midfield, with suggestions Wataru Endo will fill a gap in defence rather than his regular defensive position in the middle.

The UK-born youngster has made a couple of squad appearances under Slot, with his senior debut coming during former coach Jurgen Klopp last season.