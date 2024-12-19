PSL unveils land to build new head offices

The Premier Soccer League has unveiled a piece of land where the new head offices will be built.

The league, which was formed in 1992, has been renting a building in the Eastlea suburb in Harare, which they are using as their national headquarters.

The 1.4 hectare stand is situated in Borrowdale Estates, Harare.

The land was acquired with the help of league sponsors, Delta Cooperation.

PSL chairman Farai Jere said at the unveiling ceremony: “This is quite historic, it is important because it signifies where we want to take our football.

“We can’t talk of any development without considering the infrastructure.

“This has never happened in the history of league since its inception thirty-two years ago.”

Jere added that the facility will have the PSL head office, the Women’s football league offices, a pitch and other supporting infrastructure.