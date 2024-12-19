Warriors discover final FIFA World Ranking of 2024

The Warriors have discovered their final FIFA world ranking of 2024 following the release of the latest table on Thursday.

Zimbabwe played several games including friendlies, COSAFA Cup and 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

They Afcon qualifying campaign was successful as they secured the ticket to the continental showcase.

However, after suffering defeats in the friendly matches and at the COSAFA Cup, the national team had little progress on the FIFA Rankings.

Zimbabwe will finish the year placed on number 121 in the world with 1151.06 points.

On the African ranking, the Warriors are positioned number 33.

The continental ranking will be used for seeding of teams ahead of the 2025 Afcon final draw set for 27 January.