Carabao Cup semi-finals draw done

The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals has been completed following the conclusion of the quarterfinals round.

Holders Liverpool have been drawn against Tottenham in the semi-finals.

The Reds, who have won the cup competition a record 10 times, will face Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg before the return fixture at Anfield.

Arsenal will play Newcastle at Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their tie before the second leg at St James’ Park.

First legs will be played during the week commencing 6 January 2025, with second legs to follow 28 days later in the week commencing 3 February 2025.