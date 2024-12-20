Dele Alli speaks on next move after spending six months without a club

Dele Alli has commented on his next move after spending the last six months without a club.

Dele has been a free agent since his contract at Everton expired in June, but he continued to train with the club.

The former England midfielder last first-team appearance came in February 2023 while on loan with Besiktas,

He has now been invited to train with Italian side Como by manager Cesc Fabregas.

Dele wrote on Instagram: “As widely published this week, 2025 may set me on a new path with some exciting opportunities.

“Before any of that happens it’s very important for me to make clear how grateful I am of all the fans, staff and players at Everton FC for the support they have given

“It’s been an incredibly tough journey trying to put the final pieces together to regain match fitness and I cannot thank the Everton staff enough for the hard work they have put into this process.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as we all would have hoped and I think it’s the right time for me to turn a new page. I want to wish everyone at this amazing club the very best of luck and hopefully we will see each other again soon.”