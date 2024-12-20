Lynoth Chikuhwa linked with SA top-flight club

Lynoth Chikuhwa has been linked with South African top-flight league side Magesi FC.

According to FarPost.co.za, Magesi are making efforts to snap the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award winner.

The club is reportedly hoping to sign the striker on free transfer in January.

Chikuhwa’s contract with Highlanders FC will end on 31 December.

Meanwhile, Magesi will be competing for his signature with newly promoted Zimbabwean team Scottland FC, who are favourites in the race for the player.

Magesi already have two Zimbabweans in their ranks, goalkeeper and captain Elvis Chipezeze and winger Edmore Chirambadare. The duo were instrumental as Magesi FC rose to be Carling Knockout Cup winners.