Ronald Pfumbidzai decides on his future after Scottland FC promotion

Ronald Pfumbidzai has extended his stay at Scottland FC after signing a one-year contract extension.

Pfumbidzai joined the Mabvaku-based club at the start of the 2024 on an initial six-month deal following his departure at SuperSport United in South Africa in June.

After Scotland’s Northern Region Division One League championship triumph and promotion to the top-flight, the left back will remain with the club ahead of their debut season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Before signing the new deal, Pfumbidzai, who was named in NRSL Team of the Year, was linked with a move to Richards Bay of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Scottland are reportedly targeting a number of players including 2024 Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, Golden Boot Award winner Lynoth Chikuhwa and his Highlanders teammate Peter Mudhuwa.