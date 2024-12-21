Betway Premiership: Clinton Larsen resigns as Magesi FC coach

Clinton Larsen announced his resignation as Magesi FC head coach immediately after his team’s 3-0 loss against the Carling All Stars in the Carling Cup on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

The gaffer confirmed the news live on TV, saying: “This is my last game as Magesi coach.

“I am bidding farewell to the club after two years, helping the team get promoted as well as winning a trophy.

“Those are two moments I am very proud of. I wish the club all the best moving forward. I thank the chairman for giving me the opportunity to lead this club.”

Larsen led Magesi to promotion into the top-flight last season before winning the Carling Knockout trophy this campaign after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final.