Orlando Pirates youngster Setjhaba Mofokeng dies

Orlando Pirates have announced the sad passing Setjhaba Mofokeng.

The young defender was on loan at ABC Motsepe League side Wits FC at the time of his passing.

A statement by the club reads: “Orlando Pirates Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Setjhaba Mofokeng.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

“Setjhaba, who was on loan at Wits at the time of his passing, was part of our 2023/24 DDC team

“Rest in peace, Setjhaba.”

Mofokeng had joined Pirates from North West Province-based Brits Soccer Academy as a 16-year-old in February 2022.

He was later included in the club’s DStv Diski Challenge squad before being loaned out to Wits.