There are deeper reasons behind our poor results, says Man City coach Pep Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has admitted that there are deeper reasons behind his team’s poor results other than injuries.

City suffered another loss in the Premier League after losing 2-1 to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side had a torrid start to the game and went behind to Jhon Duran’s early goal before Morgan Rogers doubled the lead in the second half.

Phil Foden scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

The result saw the defending champions dropping to sixth position and nine points behind log leaders Liverpool.

“Of course there are more reasons. We concede the goals we don’t concede in the past, we [don’t] score the goals we score in the past. Football is not just one reason. There are a lot of little factors,” Guardiola said.

“Aston Villa are a team that are doing well in the Champions League, Premier League as well. It is a tough place to come. Last season we won the Premier League, but we came here and lost.

“We have to think positive and I have incredible trust in the guys. Some of them have incredible pride and desire to do it. We have to find a way, step by step, sooner or later to find a way back.”