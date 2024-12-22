OPINION: Soccer Star of the Year organizers taking players for granted

For the second time in the last three years, Walter Musona was crowned Castle Soccer Star of the Year.

The former Polokwane City man ruled the roost and was crowned the best footballer in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for season 2024 after helping Simba Bhora to their maiden league title.

The banquet held in Harare to ‘celebrate stars’ was fittingly glamorous and as this football-mad nation rewarded the best eleven players as voted by a panel of comprising of selected journalists, as well as coaches and captains of the 18 clubs in the country’s top-flight.

While the debate on who should have made the list and who wasn’t supposed to can go on until the cows go home, the material rewards finalists got from the organizers of the event clearly, leave a lot to be desired.

After waiting for nearly two weeks for the prize money, Musona was finally paid US$5000 for his exploits, while the finalists got US$800.

Unfortunately for the Musona, he will get about US$4750 in total, due to bank charges, as he has to withdraw the money five times to have it all, due to the not more than US$1000 withdrawal limit in Zimbabwe.

What that simply means is that for being the best footballer in the Zimbabwean league, Musona got less than what Elvis Chipezeze got in South Africa for being man of the match for just one game – the Carling Knockout Cup -R100 000.

Additionally, Musona spent just a week with the Soccer Star of the Year trophy as he has to return it to the organizers of the event.

Sadly, the only memories Musona will have as far as that trophy is concerned, are just pictures.

The same trophy —which the organizers of the event have been presenting to winners since 2014, has to be retuned after a week.

Interestingly, fast-rising Dancehall chanter Ngwere Lite, for chanting repeatedly just for a few hours at the National Cup clash held at City Sports Centre last night, was instantly rewarded with a BMW vehicle, a trophy he will keep forever, as well as a undisclosed prize money.