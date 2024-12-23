Temba Mliswa seeks appeal after ZIFA NC barred him from contesting in January presidential election

Temba Mliswa has confirmed that he will seek an appeal after the Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee barred him from contesting in the January presidential election.

Mliswa failed the eligibility test which was conducted by the ZIFA Ethics Committee on all aspiring candidates.

The vetting process covered the candidates’ crime and ethical records, educational background (at least five O-level passes required) and their residency in the last two years.

Posting on X, Mliswa said: “I have seen the list of approved candidates vying for the ZIFA Presidency.

“I would like to congratulate those who have been approved.

“As an aspiring candidate with a passion to enter the race and in line with the Electoral Code Article 9, I would like to say I will be appealing.

“Since the contestants are few it ill behooves the Normalisation Committee to write to each unapproved candidate outlining the reasons for their failure.

“It’s illogical for one who considers himself qualified to contest to simply accept being chucked out without an explanation.

“It is within that context I will be seeking answers, following due processes to get clarification why my candidature has been denied.

“Courts are the final arbiter for any disagreement in all of society, including football, and I look forward to the conclusion of this matter.”