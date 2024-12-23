ZIFA NC confirms final list of candidates for January elections as big names fail eligibility test

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has announced the final lists of candidates for the association’s elections.
The polls will happen on 25 January 2025 and will be conducted under new clauses, that were imposed by FIFA.
Eleven members, including the president and two vice-presidents posts, will be elected to form the new executive board.
The final lists of candidates underwent vetting by the ZIFA Ethics Committee and several big names failed the eligibility tests.
Among those that failed the vetting is Yadah owner Walter Magaya, former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari and Themba Mliswa.
Former ZIFA acting president Gift Banda, who was vying for the vice president post, also failed the eligibility test.
The vetting process covered the aspiring candidates’ crime and ethical records, educational background (at least five O-level passes required) and their residency in the last two years.
Here is the full list of candidates vying for various ZIFA posts.
Presidential Candidates:
Marshall Gore
Philemon Machana
Nqobile Magwizi
Martin Kweza
Twine Phiri
Makwinje Phiri
Vice President Candidates:
Mavis Gumbo
Patience Mutumwa
Winnet Murota
Joyce Kapota
Loveness Mukura
Omega Sibanda
Peter Dube
Kennedy Ndebele
Francis Nyamutsamba
Simbarashe J Takava
Committee Members:
Gilbert Saika
Sharif Mussa Umerjee
Thomas Marambanyika
Nicholas Munyonga
Tavengwa Hara
Xolisani Gwesela
Bhekhimpilo Nyoni
Vincent Chawonza
Sween Mushonga
Lewis Muzhara
Morden Ngwenya
Jerrymike Gumbo
Alice Zeure
Alois Bunjaira
Morgen Dube
Sabela Maposa
Edward Mutukwa
Tizirayi Luphahla
Sibekikwe Ndlovu
Tafadzwa Benza
Cecilia Gambwe
Kudzai Kadzombe
Sunday Chidzambwa
Walter Musanhu
Desmond Ali
Simbarashe Ndoro
Makwinje Phiri
Francis Nyamutsamba
Davison Muchena
Brighton Ushendibaba
Edmore Chivero
Terence T Malunga
Harlington Shereni
Cuthbert C Chitima
Norman Matemera
Beaullar Msarah