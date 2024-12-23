ZIFA NC confirms final list of candidates for January elections as big names fail eligibility test

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has announced the final lists of candidates for the association’s elections.

The polls will happen on 25 January 2025 and will be conducted under new clauses, that were imposed by FIFA.

Eleven members, including the president and two vice-presidents posts, will be elected to form the new executive board.

The final lists of candidates underwent vetting by the ZIFA Ethics Committee and several big names failed the eligibility tests.

Among those that failed the vetting is Yadah owner Walter Magaya, former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari and Themba Mliswa.

Former ZIFA acting president Gift Banda, who was vying for the vice president post, also failed the eligibility test.

The vetting process covered the aspiring candidates’ crime and ethical records, educational background (at least five O-level passes required) and their residency in the last two years.

Here is the full list of candidates vying for various ZIFA posts.

Presidential Candidates:

Marshall Gore

Philemon Machana

Nqobile Magwizi

Martin Kweza

Twine Phiri

Makwinje Phiri

Vice President Candidates:

Mavis Gumbo

Patience Mutumwa

Winnet Murota

Joyce Kapota

Loveness Mukura

Omega Sibanda

Peter Dube

Kennedy Ndebele

Francis Nyamutsamba

Simbarashe J Takava

Committee Members:

Gilbert Saika

Sharif Mussa Umerjee

Thomas Marambanyika

Nicholas Munyonga

Tavengwa Hara

Xolisani Gwesela

Bhekhimpilo Nyoni

Vincent Chawonza

Sween Mushonga

Lewis Muzhara

Morden Ngwenya

Jerrymike Gumbo

Alice Zeure

Alois Bunjaira

Morgen Dube

Sabela Maposa

Edward Mutukwa

Tizirayi Luphahla

Sibekikwe Ndlovu

Tafadzwa Benza

Cecilia Gambwe

Kudzai Kadzombe

Sunday Chidzambwa

Walter Musanhu

Desmond Ali

Simbarashe Ndoro

Makwinje Phiri

Francis Nyamutsamba

Davison Muchena

Brighton Ushendibaba

Edmore Chivero

Terence T Malunga

Harlington Shereni

Cuthbert C Chitima

Norman Matemera

Beaullar Msarah