ZIFA to announce final lists of candidates for executive board positions

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee is expected to announce today the list of candidates for the association’s elections.

The polls will happen on 25 January 2025 and will be conducted under new clauses, that were imposed by FIFA.

Eleven members, including the president and two vice-presidents posts, will be elected to form the new executive board.

The nomination process started last month and the aspiring candidates under went vetting by the ZIFA Ethics Committee.

The vetting process covered the aspiring candidates’ crime and ethical records, educational background (at least five O-level passes required) and their residency in the last two years.

Of the announced aspiring presidential candidates initially announced, only Gilbert Muponda withdrew from the race.

The list includes ex-players duo of Benjani Mwaruwari and Makwinji Soma-Phiri, Twine Phiri, Temba Mliswa, Nqobile Magwizi, Martin Kweza, Philemon Machana, Marshall Gore, Walter Magaya and Farai Jere.