Zim players based abroad round-up

Prince Dube netted his first hattrick for his Tanzanian club Young Africans on Thursday.

The striker scored the goals in their 3-2 win over Mashujaa in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Dube, who joined Yanga this season from Azam, opened the scoring as early as in the seventh minute before finding the target again fifteen minutes later.

He completed his hattrick in the 52nd minute of the game to seal the victory for Yanga.

In England, Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa featured for the entire match against Reading in the League One, while in the Championship, Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota also played a full game in the 2-0 loss versus Sheffield United.

Marvelous Nakamba of Luton Town was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win against Derby County.

Tawanda Chirewa was not part of the Derby matchday squad in the match.

France-based Marshall Munetsi featured for ninety minutes as Stade de Reims won 3-1 versus Still-Mutzig in the Ligue 1.

Jordan Zemura played for sixteen minutes as Udinese lost 2-0 to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Munashe Garan’anga was an unused substitute in FC Copenhagen’s 3-0 loss against Rapid Wien in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Scottland-based striker played for six minutes in Motherwell’s 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock.