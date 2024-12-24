Brendan Galloway battling injury issues again

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway is battling injury issues again after he sustained an issue over the weekend.

Galloway was subbed off in the 71st minute of their 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough.

The Zimbabwe international had a minor hamstring issue.

In his injury update, Argyle coach Wayne Rooney said: “Brendan is a bit tight in his hamstring so we will see how the two of them (together with Michael Obafemi) are over the next few days.”

It is not yet certain if the player will be available for the Boxing Day fixture against Coventry City on Thursday.

Galloway recently recovered from an ankle injury which kept him out of action for two months.

The defender picked the injury while on international duty with the Warriors in October.