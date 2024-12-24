Nyasha Mushekwi joins new club in China

Nyasha Mushekwi has joined a new club in China after leaving Yunnan Yukun.

Mushekwi left Yukun despite helping them win the promotion into the Chinese Super League.

He was with the side for just a season.

The striker has now joined newly promoted Chinese League One side Dalian Kuncheng.

The club said: “Zimbabwean player Nyasha Mushekwi, who has been playing in the Chinese Professional League for nine years, has signed a new work contract with Dalian Kuncheng Football Club as a free agent.

“Starting next season, he will play in the Chinese Professional League with the players of Dalian Kuncheng Team.”