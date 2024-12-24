ZIFA candidates fiasco: ‘Aggrieved’ Benjani demands answers

Former Warriors and Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari has demanded answers from the ZIFA Normalization Committee on why he was not on the final list of presidential candidates who met the eligibility test.

The Lincon Mutasa-led ZIFA NC, which is also the electoral commission for the association’s watershed election slated for next month, released its final list of successful candidates yesterday.

Mwaruwari, as well as outgoing Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Farai Jere, popular cleric Walter Magaya and politician Temba Mliswa, were not on the list.

Mwaruwari demanded answers, insisting he is not aware of the actual reasons why he was left out.

“With due respect, our client as it stands, does not know the reasons why your committee concluded that he has failed to meet the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA statutes, 2024 before making your announcement and publishing the final list of candidates,” reads the letter.

“Our client is thus unable to appeal against the decision of your committee to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as stated in the ZIFA Statutes, 2024. Client can only mount a sound and merited appeal fi he is made aware of those reasons first. With the holidays upon us, client is left in ‘no man’s land’.

“For the record, our client is aggrieved by your committee’s decision and he intends to appeal against same without any further delay.

“We are instructed by our client to humbly request that you urgently provide us with full written reasons why your committee concluded that Mr Benjani Mwaruwari fails to meet the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA statutes, 2024 and can not stand as a candidate in the forthcoming ZIFA presidential election.

“Our client would be most grateful if we can be furnished with those reasons within the next twelve (12) hours from the time of service of this letter.”