Benni McCarthy identified as favourite to take over at African national team

Benni McCarthy is reportedly set to take over as Kenya National Team head coach.

McCarthy has been without a club following his departure at Manchester United in June, where he worked as head coach Erik Ten Hag’s assistant.

According to several reports in Kenya and South Africa, the Kenyan Football Association (FKF) recently held the interviews and has decided to appoint McCarthy as the new Harambee Stars head coach.

The former Bafana Bafana striker is expected to officially start work in January 2025.

The South African will replace Engin Firat, who resigned earlier this month after three years in charge.

Firat resigned after Zimbabwe ended the Harambee Stars’ hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.