Man City collapse should be a warning, says Liverpool coach Arne Slot

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has told his charges to use Manchester City’s collapse as a warning that their seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League could fall apart quickly if they are not careful.

The Reds stretched their lead with a come-from-behind 3-1 win against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The visitors went ahead in the sixth minute through Jordan Ayew before Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah scored to secure the victory for Slot’s team.

Reflecting on his side’s title race, the gaffer said City’s rapid tumble, which has seen them dropping from leaders to seventh place should be a warning.

“If you are in this game for a long time, you know 20 games before the end, you don’t look at the table,” Slot said after their win on Thursday.

“It was only one month ago we were one point behind City and look what has happened. This can happen to any team. It is far too early to be celebrating. You’ve been at all these games like me and there have not been many easy wins.

“That tells you how difficult it is to win if all of your players are available. We just have to take it one game at a time.”