CAF releases full 2025 football calendar

The Confederation of African Football has released the 2025 football competition calendar.

The Warriors will start their 2025 football year with the remaining 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in March.

The national team will play in the Afcon tournament, which starts from 21 December 2025 – 18 January 2026.

The Mighty Warriors’ first games will be in February during the year’s first women’s international break.

They will be playing in the Women’s Afcon Qualifiers 2026.

Here are some of the key dates in the CAF 2025 calendar.

TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025: Opening Match will be played Sunday, 30 March 2025; Final Match will be played Saturday, 19 April 2025

TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2025: Opening Match will be played Saturday, 26 April 2025; Final Match will be played Sunday, 18 May 2025

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024-25: Final, First Leg will be played Saturday, 17 May 2025; Final, Second Leg will be played Sunday, 25 May 2025

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2024-25: Final, First Leg will be played Saturday, 24 May 2025; Final, Second Leg will be played Sunday, 1 June 2025

CAF Women’s Champions League 2025: Opening Match will be played Saturday, 8 November 2025; Final Match will be played Sunday, 23 November 2025

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025: Opening match will be played Sunday, 21 December 2025; Final Match will be played Sunday, 18 January 2026.

Full 2025 CAF Calendar: