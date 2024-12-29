Tawanda Maswanhise registers a goal an assist in Motherwell draw against Rangers

Tawanda Maswanhise registered a goal and an assist in Motherwell’s 2-2 draw against Rangers in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday.

Maswanhise started in the match and played the entire match.

The Warriors international assisted Motherwell’s first goal which was scored by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 16th minute.

He found the back of the net in the a few moments after the half hour with a great turn-and-shot effort inside the box.

Motherwell went to the break leading 2-0 but conceded twice in the second half to settle for a draw.

Maswanhise now has four goals and three assists in fourteen league appearances this season.