Rulani Mokwena speaks on his future after struggling at Wydad

Rulani Mokwena has commented on his future at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after a slow start in the Botola Pro.

Wydad suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat MAS Fes in their latest match and the result left them in sixth place, and fifteen points behind leaders RS Berkane.

Speaking on his future with the club after struggling in his first season, Mokwena expressed his desire to remain in charge.

He said: “I want to stay and change things. I have the energy and the fighting spirit, but first, you have to acknowledge where we are. But I put the blame on my shoulders.

“The supporters especially deserve so much better. What the future holds? It’s for the club to decide. I want to be here, that’s what’s important.”

The gaffer also apologised to the fans for the team’s unconvincing run, saying:

“Anything I say will sound like excuses. So, let me just apologise to the Wydad family. When the team loses, it’s the coach’s fault, and I am putting my hand up.”