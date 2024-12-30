Zim players based abroad round-up

Tawanda Maswanhise registered a goal and an assist in Motherwell’s 2-2 draw against Rangers in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday.

Maswanhise started in the match and played the entire match.

The Warriors international assisted Motherwell’s first goal which was scored by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 16th minute.

He found the back of the net in the a few moments after the half hour with a great turn-and-shot effort inside the box.

A goal made of imagination, skill and execution

Motherwell went to the break leading 2-0 but conceded twice in the second half to settle for a draw.

Maswanhise now has four goals and three assists in fourteen league appearances this season.

In England, Andy Rinomhota featured as a right back in Cardiff City’s 2-1 win over Watford in the Championship.

Brendan Galloway overcame a minor knock and played as a left-back in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 loss against Oxford United.

Marvelous Nakamba of Luton Town returned to the starting XI and featured for 65 minutes in 2-1 loss against Swansea.

Tawanda Chirewa also featured in the Championship over the weekend, playing for seventeen minutes in the 1-0 defeat versus Leeds United.

Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa featured versus Bolton Wanderers, while Tivonge Rushesha was an unused substitute in Reading FC matchday squad against Mansfield in the League One.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura played for seventy-one minutes in Udinese’s 2-2 draw against Torino in Serie A.