Plymouth Argyle sack head coach Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has left his position as the head coach of Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle following a string of poor results.

The former Manchester United forward was appointed to the Argyle’s top post ahead of the new season.

The club is currently at the bottom of the Championship table.

A statement by the club reads: “Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

“Departing the club with Rooney will be Assistant Head Coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland. First team coach Kevin Nancekivell and Club Captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as Goalkeeping coach.

“We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first team management staff in due course.”

Warriors defender Brendan Galloway plays for Plymouth.