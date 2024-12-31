Relegation is a possibility, warns Man Utd boss

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has warned his charges about the possibility of relegation after losing a third consecutive Premier League game on Monday.

Manchester lost 2-0 to Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Alexander Isak and Joelinton gave Eddie Howe’s men a victory, scoring the goals inside the first twenty-minutes of the game.

Asked by if United were in a battle to avoid the drop, Amorim said:

“I think that it [relegation] is a possibility and we have to be clear with our fans. We have to change something but this season will be really hard on everybody. It can make us stronger and we have to fight.

“It is really hard. It is one of the worst moments in the history of our club, and we have to accept that. Another loss in front of our own supporters.”

United end the year in 14th place, seven points above the relegation zone.