Admiral Muskwe released by Harrogate after playing one game

Admiral Muskwe has left Harrogate Town after playing one game since joining the club four weeks ago .

The 26-year-old striker was handed a one-month deal by Harrogate at the start of December having impressed manager Simon Weaver during a two-week trial spell.

After signing, Muskwe, who had spent the past six months looking for a new club following his departure at Luton Town, featured in a single second-half appearance, playing just 34 minutes.

He failed to make the matchday squads in the following games due to injury.

Harrogate have now decided against extending the Zimbabwean forward’s contract.

Explaining why they didn’t renew Muskwe’s contract, coach Weaver said, as cited by The Harrogate Advertiser:

“Admiral came on trial and we extended the trial for a month because we wanted to pay him for his journeys up, so he signed a deal for a month that takes us up to the opening of the transfer window.

“Unfortunately, he has been injured for the majority of his stay here, so I explained to him the other day, as it’s coming to the end [of that month], that we won’t be extending it.

“It’s difficult, when a player hasn’t played for several months, to expect them to come in and make the impact that we need someone to make.

“It’s a little bit more of a gamble from a football manager’s point of view to invest in that, than to see what’s out there in the open market.

“He’s reflected on that and he came in on Saturday and we had a good chat again. He’s a very good player, but he needs a full pre-season, he needs a run of games, and at the minute, I need people who can hit the ground running.”