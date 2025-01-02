Andy Rinomhota opens up on changing playing position at Cardiff City

Andy Rinomhota has opened up on changing playing position at Cardiff City.

Rinomhota, who is a midfielder, has been featuring as a right back in the past two weeks as a cover for injured Perry Ng.

His latest appearance playing the new role came in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City on Tuesday.

Speaking to Cardiff City Media, the Warriors international said:

“I’ve had a handful of games over my career where I’ve filled in when there’s been an injury or a situation, which has been the same here really with Perry’s injury.

“I’m just happy to be playing games. That’s all I want to do as a footballer, so whatever position it is, I’ll always try and do my best in whichever role I’m asked, and I think I’m accounting myself well in there.

“It’s just good to give the gaffer something to think about, whether it’s in central midfield or in right back, I’m just happy to be playing games.”