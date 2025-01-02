Gerald Takwara returns to action after recovering from shoulder injury

Gerald Takwara has returned to action after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in November.

Takwara picked the injury on international duty with the Warriors during the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game against Kenya in Polokwane, South Africa.

He dislocated his shoulder while trying to clear a cross, which eventually resulted in Kenya’s equaliser.

The defender spent a few days in hospital, and was sidelined for the next six weeks.

After recovering, Takwara took part in Al-Minaa’s training session on Wednesday.

The Iraqi top-flight club posted a picture of him in training with the rest of the squad.

However, the Zimbabwe international was not included in the matchday squad that played Naft Maysan SC in the Iraq Stars League on Thursday evening.

Pic Credit: Instagram/Al-Minaa