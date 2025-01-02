Khama Billiat joins Scottland FC after leaving Yadah

Khama Billiat has joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland FC on a free transfer.

The winger was unveiled by the club on Thursday in a post on X.

The 34-year old has moved to the Mabvaku-based club after his contract with Yadah FC expired on Tuesday.

The deal means Billiat will be playing in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for a second successive season since his return to Zimbabwe after over a decade-long stay in South Africa.

During his time at Yadah, the Warriors international was named among the 2024 Soccer Star of the Year finalist.

He scored thirteen goals, finishing the season in second place on the top-scorers chart, four goals behind Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.

The winger also registered eleven assists to have a total of twenty-four direct goal involvements.