Lot Chiwunga leaves CAPS United

Lot Chiwunga has left Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants CAPS United following the expiration of his contract on Tuesday.

Chiwunga joined the Green Machine on a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season.

After the contract ended on 31 December, the 38-year-old is now a free agent.

He bade his farewell in a post on Facebook, saying:

“I just want to thank the CAPS family for a wonderful 2024 (season) that I got to wear the green jersey with so much joy in my heart.

“The coach, technical team, management and the president, may God continue to bless your hearts after you put everything on the line for us.

“And lastly to the big family – the supporters – who stood by me even when I was done, you were wonderful in every way, and I can’t thank you enough because you never left when we were loosing.

“I just hope and pray for you to have a wonderful 2025,you will always be in my heart ,the best supporters ever.

“Farewell Green family and God bless.”

Chiwunga becomes the latest star to leave CAPS United after Soccer Star of the Year finalist Kingsley Mureremba announced his departure two weeks ago.