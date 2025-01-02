Yadah pays homage to Khama Billiat after moving to Scottland FC

Yadah FC have paid to tribute to Khama Billiat after the winger completed a move to Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Scottland FC.

Billiat played for Yadah in the 2024 season after returning from South Africa, where he spent over a decade playing for Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

The Warriors international’s contract ended on 31 December and has completed his move to Scottland FC on free transfer.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Yadah said:

“Yadah FC owner, Prophet Walter Magaya, executive, technical bench and supporters would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Khama Billiat for his trailblazing 2024 season in Yadah FC colours.

“Khama Billiat, an inspiration to many, an idol for the young and old , has just joined Scotland FC. Gaucho’s exploits in Yadah FC colours shall always remain indelible in the hearts of many Yadah FC followers.

“Khama Billiat, an embodiment of humility and a decorated player, came and conquered. We are grateful for the memories. Go in grace . Go and conquer. Forever in our hearts, talisman.

“Adiós, the mercurial one( Khama Billiat).”