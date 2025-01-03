Alec Mudimu retires from international football

Alec Mudimu has retired from international football.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Mudimu said: “As I sit down to write this letter, I find myself overwhelmed with a mix of emotions. After uncountable years of dedicated service, the time has come for me to say goodbye to a place that has been more than just a workplace—it has and will always be my home, where my heart lays in deep awe.

“Reflecting on my journey here, I am filled with gratitude. The experiences I have shared with my brothers, the challenges we have faced together, and the triumphs we have celebrated will forever hold a cherished place in my heart. Each moment spent here has shaped me not just professionally, but personally as well. I have learned, grown, and been inspired by the incredible individuals I have had the privilege to work alongside.”

The midfielder added: “As I step into retirement from international football, I do so with fond memories and a heart full of love for this wonderful country that is home. I look forward to new adventures, spending time with family, and pursuing some long-held dreams.”

Mudimu made his Warriors debut under coach Sunday Chidzambwa in 2018 during an invitational four-nation tournament in Zambia.

He went on to play at two Afcon tournaments and also featured in the COSAFA Cup, winning the trophy in the later competition.

The midfielder also captained the national team during 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers preliminary round fixture against Somalia.

The 29-year-old was last selected in the Warriors squad three years ago at the 2022 Afcon.

He never received a call-up since featuring at the tournament.