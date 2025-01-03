Image Banner

Dani Olmo’s agent speaks on player’s next move after La Liga de-registration

9:51 am
by Soccer24 Team

Dani Olmo’s agent has revealed their next step after the player was de-registered by La Liga.

Olmo was removed from the list of FC Barcelona players eligible to compete in the Spanish top-flight after the club failed meet the necessary financial criteria to register him.

Several reports had suggested the player could leave the Catalans in this January transfer window.

However, the Olmo’s agent, Andy Bara, has publicly stressed the player’s desire to remain with Barcelona.

When asked about the future of the midfielder, the agent said as cited by transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano:

“Dani’s feelings? It’s a stressful situation for him as would be for any other player… but he’s great player & person, he’s trying to be calm.

“Of course, Dani is a winner and he loves to play the games, not to watch them.”

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2025. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS