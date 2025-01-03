Former Dynamos player and team manager Richard Chihoro dies

Former Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro has died.

He was 68 years old.

Details on Chihoro’s death are still sketchy, but he died at hospital on Thursday night.

Nicknamed Nyoka, Chihoro’s tenure with Dynamos began in his youth when he joined the club’s juniors in the late 1960s, eventually making it to the senior team.

After retiring from playing football, he became a long-serving team manager at the Glamour Boys.

He was often linked with juju practices, and was suspended by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 2023 after he allegedly performed a ritual during a match against Hwange FC.

This incident also led to a disciplinary action by Dynamos FC, although he was later reassigned within the club, serving as a liaison manager for all club teams.