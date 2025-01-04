Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on next plans as contract in Saudi Arabia nears end

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is not planning on leaving Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has been with Al Nassr for two years after joining the side following his acrimonious departure at Manchester United.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and has been linked with a return to a top European league when his contract expires.

However, the 39-year-old has cleared the air on his future, adding that he is hoping to see the league grow in the coming years.

“I’m happy and my family is happy,” Ronaldo told club media (via ESPN) as he marked two years as al Al-Nassr player.

“We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving.

“For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive.

“To be the first one — let’s say a star — to come here is an honour, but what I’m looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving. Not only the first teams, but also the academies.”