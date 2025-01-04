Zimbabwe withdraws from FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Zimbabwe has withdrawn from the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The Young Mighty Warriors were among the twenty-eight countries taking part in the competition and were set to face Ethiopia in the first round.

The first leg of the games were scheduled to take place this month.

But ZIFA has decided to withdraw the girls’ national team from the qualifiers.

A statement by the Ethiopian Football Federation reads: “Ethiopia were drawn to play Zimbabwe in the first round of Women’s Under 17 qualifiers. However, the matches have been canceled due to Zimbabwe withdrawing from the competition.

“As a result Ethiopia will advance to the next round.”

Ethiopia will face the winner of Egypt and Cameroon in the next round.