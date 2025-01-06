Zim prospect signs new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, attracts loan interest from several clubs

Zimbabwean prospect Sean Fusire has signed a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old penned the deal earlier this week as he committed his future to the Owls following weeks of negotiations

Wednesday have not disclosed for how long the extension ties Fusire to Hillsborough.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday media after signing the contract, Fusire said: “It’s a massive thing for me and my family, and a massive step in a long journey that I’m hoping to be an even longer journey.

“All the people around me know me as a Sheffield Wednesday player and it’s a privilege to be able to continue the journey.

“I’ve been here a long time and it’s all positive and good memories and loads of development.”

Fusire joined the Wednesday academy at the age of nine and climbed the ranks to pen his maiden professional contract in December 2022.

He made his senior debut in the Emirates FA Cup against Fleetwood in February 2023 and has since posted four further appearances, all in the Carabao Cup.

The Zimbabwean is a regular on the training pitches with the first team and equally at home in central midfield or on the right of the engine room.

Meanwhile, there have been reports suggesting that Fusire could leave Sheffield on loan in this window.

The youngster is said to be wanted by several League Two clubs including Carlisle United.