Bill Antonio plays first game in ten months after recovering from ACL injury

Bill Antonio played his first match in ten months after recovering from a long term knee injury.

The Zimbabwean winger ruptured his ACL during a Belgian Pro League game in early March.

After months of rehabilitation, the 22-year-old returned to action on Sunday in a behind closed doors practice match against Beveren.

As cited by Voetbalkrant.com, Antonio made a thirty-minute appearance and scored an early effort.

However, the goal was ruled out for an offside.

KV Mechelen went on to win the. practice match 4-0.

Pic Credit: X/KV Mechelen