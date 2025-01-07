Donald Teguru leaves FC Platinum

Donald Teguru has left FC Platinum after four years at the club.

The midfielder has departed the Zvishavane side following the end of his contract on December 31.

A post by the Platinum Boys reads: “Join us in bidding a heartfelt farewell to Donald ‘Spanner’ Teguru.

“Your time with us has been extraordinary, marked by numerous accolades. From leading us to the 2021/22 Championship with FC Platinum to triumphing in the Castle Challenge Cup in 2023 and 2021, and the Chibuku Super Cup in 2021, your contributions have been invaluable.

“Your legacy of excellence will always be remembered. As you embark on your next journey, we wish you continued success and happiness. Farewell, Spanner.”

Donald Teguru joined FC Platinum ahead of the 2021 season following his release at Zambian club Buildcon.