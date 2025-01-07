Luton Town coach Rob Edwards speaks on Marvelous Nakamba’s improving performances

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards says he has been impressed with Marvelous Nakamba’s recent performances.

Nakamba recovered from a long term knee injury and played his first match in ten months in November.

However, the midfielder looked rusty in all the games he played on his return from the injury.

After improving his fitness, the Warriors international has started in Luton Town’s last two games.

Reflecting on the player’s return to fitness, coach Edwards said, as cited by Luton Today: “I was really pleased with him. We had a good conversation, Marv. I hope so (he can reach his best form again), he’s a really big player for us. It’s been hard to get him back to his best, but a really good chat and a great response from him.”