Another player leaves Ngezi Platinum Stars

Ngezi Platinum Stars have announced another departure ahead of the new season.

A post on X confirmed Gareth Madhake’s exit, saying:

“Madamburo confirms the departure of Gareth Madhake ahead of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to Madhake for all his contributions and unforgettable moments we’ve shared.

“Wishing you all the best for the future, lad.”

Madhake’s departure comes after Tinotenda Meke was confirmed as a new signing at Simba Bhora.

Meke moved to Shamva after spending one season at Ngezi Platinum.